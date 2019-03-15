REVEALED: Business Awards shortlists

Uncross your fingers and stop biting your nails – we can finally reveal the shortlists for the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards.
The judges gathered last week at Pavilions of Harrogate to assess armfuls of entries, and after hours of tense deliberations the finalists were chosen.
The judging panel consisted of representatives of the individual category sponsors plus Matthew Stamford, director of main sponsor Verity Frearson; Professor Chris Gorse, Professor of Construction and Project Management at Leeds Beckett University; and David Kerfoot MBE DL, chair of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership.
As judging began, Mr Kerfoot said: “I’m looking for ingenuity, innovation, some true leadership within that business that’s driving it forward in what are challenging times, and also, what that business is giving back to the community.”
The shortlists have narrowed a large field to just under 60 finalists, who are invited to an exclusive event next Thursday at The White Hart Hotel in Harrogate, which will also be attended by Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.
Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser series, said: “I’d like to thank all our judges for giving up their time for this process.
“Our new judges, David Kerfoot and Prof Chris Gorse, contributed a depth of insight that instils real confidence in the results.
“We are also, of course, very grateful to Verity Frearson for their continued support as lead sponsor of the awards; their input is always highly valued.”
The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony to be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, April 4.
The event, which is expected to be sold out, will include a drinks reception hosted by Harrogate-based energy company CNG Ltd, a three-course meal and entertainment and will be presented by veteran BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE.
Tickets cost £68 per person plus VAT (or £615+VAT for a table of 10) and are available by emailing either karen.cross@jpimedia.co.uk or emily.anstruther@jpimedia.co.uk, or by going to https://harrogateexcellenceinbusiness2019.eventbrite.co.uk
SHORTLISTS
BEST RURAL BUSINESS
sponsored by Yorkshire Agricultural Society
AgriPest Management
eDub Services Ltd
Minskip Farm Shop
Wharfe Valley Farms
BEST SMALL COMPANY
sponsored by Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce
Cause UK
Dave Kirby Couriers
homes4harrogate
Kit and Kaboodal
Lead Talent Management
Minskip Farm Shop
Reel Film Media Ltd
Rise Furniture and Mobility
BEST MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANY
sponsored by Si Recruitment
BioClad Ltd
CCF Accountancy
Clearpoint Recycling Ltd
House of Harrogate
Wish Group
BEST LARGE COMPANY
sponsored by Harrogate BID
Cedar Court Harrogate
Chameleon Technology (UK) Ltd
Harrogate Bus Company
High Street TV
HRH Group
LCF Barber Titleys
Stowe Family Law
Wharfedale Facilities Management
BEST FAMILY-RUN BUSINESS
sponsored by Leathers the Accountants
Birchfield Ice Cream Farm
Cause UK
Ethos Asset Finance
GPS Return
K Addyman Butchers
Potter Space
Woods of Harrogate
BEST COMPANY WEBSITE
available for sponsorship
Kit and Kaboodal
Rise Furniture & Mobility
Snooty Frox
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
available for sponsorship
Bramham Pooch Patrol
H2K
Hazel Manor
Kit and Kaboodal
Rise Furniture and Mobility
White Hart & Fat Badger
APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
James Marks, Fodder
Steve Murray, Howard Conrad Group Ltd
Network Scientific
ACHIEVEMENTS IN TECHNOLOGY
available for sponsorship
Chameleon Technology (UK) Ltd
eDub Services Ltd
Signa Technologies Ltd
GREEN AWARDS
sponsored by Harrogate Borough Council
Cone Exchange
eDub Services Ltd
Energy Oasis Ltd
Number Thirteen
TOURISM AWARD
sponsored by Rudding Park
eDub Services Ltd
Harrogate Christmas Market Ltd
Harrogate International Festivals
Harrogate Theatre
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Berwins Solicitors
HNHA (Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association)
Minskip Farm Shop
Network Scientific
The Wish Group
BUSINESS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
available for sponsorship
To be announced on the night.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
sponsored by Cicada Communications
To be announced on the night.