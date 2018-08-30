Psychology practice ‘evolves’ into new era

A healthcare company has launched new headquarters in Harrogate after growing its team and expanding its range of services.

Evolve Psychology has moved into its new town centre base at Victoria Avenue on the back of increased demand nationwide for its expertise.

Founded in 2014 by Harrogate resident Dr Laura Powling, a consultant clinical psychologist with over 14 years’ experience, the independent practice specialises in a range of mental health and neurodevelopmental services.

“A noticeable increase for us has been in the provision of multidisciplinary Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD assessments, which we offer as an expert and – for some families – a timelier alternative to the NHS, here in our new purpose-designed Harrogate setting,” she said.

She added: “There are long waiting lists for NHS autism assessments both locally and nationally, with families in parts of Yorkshire not getting appointments for two, or sometimes three, years.

“Current regulations mean everyone with autism should receive support if required – from nurseries through to universities. And while having an assessment is very much a personal decision, many parents feel that a diagnosis if appropriate for that child can result in increased levels of funding or assistance.

“We have worked with many autistic young people, parents and adults who have described their diagnosis as being life-changing, as it has demystified why they perhaps have felt different as well as remove barriers to vital support.”