Over £12 million paid out by Harrogate NHS Trust in medical negligence in last five years

More than £12 million has been paid out by Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust for medical negligence claims in the last five years.

The total figure, £12,068,336, paid out between 2012 and 2017, was revealed in a BBC investigation of medical negligence costs for all NHS Trusts nationally.

Across England, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT), was ranked 145th of 258 Trusts for total payouts, with London-based Barts Health NHS Trust topping the chart.

Dr David Scullion, Medical Director at HDFT, said: “Although rare, serious incidents resulting in a claim do occur.

“Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust treats all claims very seriously.

“NHS Resolution payments on behalf of the Trust relate to a very small number of cases when compared to the overall numbers of patients seen.

“The number of cases which result in successful litigation is low. The Trust is committed to putting measures in place to improve patient safety and experience when such cases occur.

“Incidents are thoroughly investigated and we look to learn lessons from each in order to further improve the safety and quality of care for our patients.

“Every year, NHS trusts pay an annual insurance-like contribution to NHS Resolution which uses the funds to settle all clinical negligence claims.

“Any payments in litigation cases are not taken out of the Trust’s frontline budget to provide patient care.”