Nursery makes cool investment to help staff beat the heat

A horticultural nursery has pulled out all the stops to help staff beat the heat during the latest wave of hot weather sweeping the UK.

Johnsons of Whixley, which is based between Harrogate and York, has bought and installed freezers at key locations through its 200-acre site – and filled them with complimentary ice creams and ice lollies for staff to enjoy.

Group managing director Graham Richardson said: “We recognise the hard work of staff throughout our business, but those that work outside are obviously finding the heat heavy going at the moment.

“We value the wellbeing and happiness of our staff more than anything, so we were glad to make a small investment in freezers and ice lollies to help provide some cooling respite from the searing temperatures.”

Established in 1921, Johnsons of Whixley is a family-run business and is one of the largest commercial nurseries in Europe.