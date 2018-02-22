New scheme to help boost town trade

A scheme to help Wetherby traders win back trade from online giants will be launched on Saturday.

ShopAppy, which has proved successful with 10 other towns, will enable customers to browse online and click and collect from local shops and is being supported by Wetherby Town Council.

Mayor Norma Harrington said: “In Wetherby we are really keen to maintain the local, market feel of the town and we always strive to support local traders who have their businesses in the town centre and we know this is just as important to the local residents of Wetherby.

“This means that we are more than happy to support and back the launch of ShopAppy as a new and innovative way to boost trade and footfall.”

ShopAppy has been developed by Yorkshire entrepreneur Jackie Mulligan and has attracted positive support and interest after being featured on BBC the One Show last year.

Wetherby will be the 11th town to launch the scheme, joining Skipton and Barnsley among other.

Founder of the scheme, Jackie Mulligan, said: “Our local towns, shops and markets have seen great losses of footfall over recent years as customers have moved to online ordering and delivery.

“Choosing delivery over shopping local has a dramatic impact on where we live as shops close, markets dwindle.

“It is time we had a local alternative in Wetherby where customers can shop closer to home even if they are busy.”

ShopAppy will mean that customers can shop from any number of shops and stalls online and can then buy items in one go and can collect their shopping from the Wetherby Town Hall in the evening or from shops during the day.

Grace Newman, Sales Manager for ShopAppy added: “ShopAppy provides a shop window to the town that is being shown to influence people to make a visit.

“This is more than an online ecommerce facility, it is a way to help revitalise our towns by reminding people how much is on their doorstep.”

Excited about the scheme, Andrew Veale of Andrews Family Butchers said: “We’re really excited to be a part of something that includes all of the businesses in Wetherby, meaning we can all work together to offer a more convenient shopping solution to reach those that we wouldn’t necessarily have walking through our doors.”

The ShopAppy launch will be marked with a special event in the Market Place on Saturday from 10am-noon.

It will feature music, dancing emojis, free tasters of local goods and a chance to win a free hamper packed full of local goodies and treats.