Minister opens new Ripon 3D facilities

A Ripon company welcomed the Minister of State for Digital when he dropped in to open its new 3D printing demonstr-ation suite and training room.

Matt Hancock MP was touring the North as part of the government’s commitment to a “full fibre” digital policy, and visited GoPrint3D to cut the ribbon on its new facilities.

During the visit, he was shown professional desktop and industrial 3D printers, as well as 3D-printed parts, demonstrating how businesses across the UK are using the technology for prototyping, tools, jigs, fixtures, fittings and final-use parts.

Managing director Jo Young spoke to him about how superfast broadband has been critical to the company’s business operation and showed him the range of 3D printers GoPrint3D sells and supports, enabling UK companies across all sectors to embrace digital technology and create, make and fix in new ways.

“Today was a great opportunity to show how far GoPrint3D and the industry have come in five years,” she said.

“We’ve invested in facility and equipment and built a great team of experts passionate about helping business get real value from 3D printing.”

GoPrint3D presented Mr Hancock – who happens to be the first MP in modern times to win a horse race – with a model of a horse’s head, 3D-printed in high-definition grey resin in recognition of his prowess as a jockey.

Visitors to the firm’s Ripon facility at College Business Park can see cost-effective additive manufacturing in action, get hands-on access to 3D printed parts and take away samples.