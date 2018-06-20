Membership benefits firm marks 40 years

One of the UK’s leading providers of membership benefits has reached a major milestone by celebrating 40 successful years in business.

Hospital & Medical Care Association (HMCA) was founded by Barney and Julia Skrentny in 1978 with just three employees, but now employs 61 people at its offices in London, Dublin, Gibraltar and Knaresborough.

The company achieves savings on deals for private medical and dental insurance, breakdown recovery and income protection through greater buying power and group administration, and provides these as benefits to members of trade and professional groups, associations, institutes and societies.

To mark its anniversary, the firm held a hog-roast for all staff, their families and friends of the company, and unveiled a slate plaque on its head office at Beech Hall in Knaresborough.

Barney Skrentny, son of the founders, also gave a speech of thanks.

HMCA’s chairman Barney Skrentny (Senior) said: “I think a contributing factor to our success has been our determination to stick by our ethos of providing highly competitive benefits for membership organisations and to provide every single one of our customers with a superlative standard of dedicated customer service.”