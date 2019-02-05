Local Business Charity Awards: winners announced

The winners have been named in the Local Business Charity Awards for North Yorkshire at an event held at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.

The awards were sponsored by insurance broker Jelf, and the event, attended by 80 people, including Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jonathan Wild, was hosted at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate by Stray FM presenter Peter Egerton.

The winner of the Jelf Award, which was open to nominations from charities with an annual income of over £200,000 a year, was High Street TV. It was nominated by Harrogate District Care (St Michael’s Hospice), which will now receive a £1,000 donation.

The firm’s support of the charity included the High Street TV Bake Off, a 12k muddy Total Warrior obstacle run and staff volunteering in shops and within the charity.

The Harrogate Award, which was open to nominations from charities with an annual income of under £200,000 a year, was won by Harrogate Volkswagen, nominated by Harrogate Supporting Older People.

The firm was recognised for its outstanding support of SOP, including regular transport for Harrogate’s elderly residents to local coffee mornings and hosting a Christmas dinner for over 60 elderly guests at its Harrogate showroom. SOP will now receive a donation of £1,000.

The Individual Award was won by Michelle Hennon from Sparkling Experiences, nominated for her volunteering and fundraising work by Nidderdale dog rescue charity Moorview Rescue. She won a weekend away worth £300.

Tim Mortimer, regional director of sponsor Jelf, said: “As you would expect, it was very hard to find a winner for each award; all of those who made it to the finals were only a few points away from winning and the end result was very close.

“To everyone who participated this year, we say ‘congratulations’, you are doing an outstanding job, we salute you, carry on the good work, you are what makes North Yorkshire a great county to live and work in. Thank you.”

The judges for the awards were David Kerfoot, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire; Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones; Jelf regional director Tim Mortimer; Dr Ruth Smith of York, North Yorkshire & East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership; and Carolyn Frank, North Yorkshire development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses.

The Local Business Charity Awards were founded in 2014 and are now held in North Yorkshire, Cumbria, Berkshire, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire.