LBA reveals plans for terminal extension

A multimillion-pound terminal extension is to be built in the next phase of Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA)’s redevelopment plan, it has been revealed.

The three-storey building will house a transformed international arrivals process, including immigration, baggage reclaim and customs, as well as larger departure gates and new shops and food outlets.

Once the new building is completed towards the end of 2019, work will start on re-modelling the existing terminal building by summer 2020.

As part of its plans, the airport is inviting local people to contribute to its future development. In addition to a three-week consultation period, LBA will be hosting a drop-in event at the Britannia Hotel in Bramhope on September 27.

LBA chief executive David Laws said: “A thriving region needs a thriving airport and we hope the people of our great county will see these latest plans as a real statement of intent as we continue to strive to create an airport Yorkshire can be proud of.”