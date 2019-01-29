Law firm renews sponsorship of one of the ‘top 100 things to do in the world’

Law firm Berwins has announced that it will be the title sponsor for the fifth year running of Berwins Salon North, one of the key strands in Harr-ogate International Festivals’ portfolio of literature events.

Since its launch in Harrogate in 2012, Berwins Salon North has frequently sold out its series of TED-style talks, consisting of three experts speaking on a vast range of ideas in art, science and psychology. It was voted as number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine.

Berwins managing director Sarah Smith said: “January is a time of resolutions, and we want to commit to Berwins Salon North as this series is not just about turning over a good leaf for the New Year, it’s designed to change your life for the better.”

The next Berwins Salon North event, What Makes You Who You Are?, takes place on Thursday, February 28 at the Crown Hotel. It will feature Professor Gina Rippon delving into her new book The Gendered Brain; Dr Merve Emre tackling the strange world of personality testing, the subject of her book What’s Your Type?; and Oren Harman exploring 15 Myths That Explain Our World.

Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “As an arts charity, only 2 per cent of our income is from public money. The partnership with Berwins has been a resounding success. Their support ensures Harrogate audiences can experience one of the UK’s top cultural nights out.”

Ms Smith added: “We are a legal firm that understands and values the concept of ‘new starts’. The Berwins team is there for many people in our community during life’s biggest challenges, in family, work and business.

“Berwins Salon North explores what it means to be human and how to best navigate the challenges we face, so it’s a great fit with our work and ethos. The Salon is an inspiring way of bringing people together; we see ourselves as part of the community, for the community.”

Berwins’ employment, family, life, commercial, property, IP and IT teams were ranked as among the best in the North and West Yorkshire region in the industry guides Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners.