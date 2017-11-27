The MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough has revealed the ‘excitement and challenge’ in announcing the Autumn Budget and his involvement as a Treasury Minister.

Andrew Jones MP, was appointed as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury as part of the government reshuffle, following the General Election in June this year.

Now, Mr Jones has spoken of the privilege of being “on the inside track” as he stood with Chancellor Philip Hammond on the steps of Downing Street last Wednesday November 22.

He said: “It was a huge day. Months of work by hundreds of people all culminated in this big moment on Wednesday.

“Every Treasury Minister is significantly involved in it and that includes me. There are some areas which are my decisions, and some where I make recommendations to the Chancellor for decisions - obviously he has final say on everything.”

Having previously sat on the backbenches for Budget announcements, this time Mr Jones said he was stood by the Speaker’s chair, and noted it was a first for a Harrogate and Knaresborough MP to stand by the Chancellor for the traditional photo with the Budget Box.

He said: “It’s a first for Harrogate and Knaresborough, it’s a fascinating process, it’s a hugely demanding process too but of course a privilege to be on the inside track.

He added: “It’s been exciting, stimulating and challenging, it felt surreal on Budget Day itself because the moment we all walked out of Number 11 and stood and lined up on the steps of Downing Street, the cameras just went potty.”