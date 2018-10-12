Harrogate Advertiser launches Love Your High Street campaign to back small businesses

In the build-up to Christmas, the Harrogate Advertiser, along with sister Johnston Press titles from across the country, is launching a Love Your High Street campaign to champion our town’s shops and small businesses, and encourage readers to shop local.

You only have to look at the appetite for a Business Improvement District (BID) in Harrogate to know that residents are ready to see real change on our high street - no more empty shops, and no more unnecessary pressures for our retailers.

We will call for an urgent reform of business rates to lessen the burden on independent traders, and support Harrogate BID’s projects to rejuvenate the town centre.

The results from the Harrogate Advertiser’s recent Town Centre Survey also give a clear indication of a need for action.

With a total of 850 readers responding, the survey proved to be a popular exercise in public consultation and showed just how strongly residents feel about taking charge and seeing Harrogate’s businesses thrive.

The first feature of our Love Your High Street campaign focuses on the unique charm of Commercial Street.

We speak to the owners of Crown Jewellers and Books for All about what makes the street an important retail centre for our town.

