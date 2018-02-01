Firm turns from cars to bikes for ‘library’

A Harrogate car leasing company is setting the wheels in motion for a bike donation campaign with Welcome to Yorkshire to enable children to borrow bikes and boost their fitness levels.

Synergy Automotive is working with the organisers of the Tour de Yorkshire to collect 50 bicycles over an eight-week period spanning from January 29 to March 23.

The campaign is urging the region’s businesses and local communities to drop off unused or outgrown children’s and adults bikes at Synergy’s Hornbeam Park offices.

The initiative is part of the nationwide Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries programme, which has seen more than 5,500 bikes donated bikes over the last three years – all of which are made available to borrow at nearly 50 ‘bike libraries’.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Securing an additional 50 bicycles moves us closer to our vision for every child in Yorkshire to have access to a bike and we’re delighted to partner with Synergy Automotive to further this goal.

Synergy will act as a donation station from 8.30am-5.45pm at its Hornbeam Park Oval office in Harrogate until March 23.