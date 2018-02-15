Final deadline looms for Business Awards

The final deadline for entries to the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards falls at noon on Monday, giving hopeful companies another two days – plus a weekend – to get their nominations in.

Entries have been coming in thick and fast over the last couple of weeks, and some categories have attracted record numbers of nominations.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser Series, said: “We’ve had a tremendous response, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to receive more entries.

“If you have great staff engagement, why not enter the Employer of the Year category? Or if you run an excellent training scheme, go for the new Apprenticeship Award.

“We’re hoping even more companies will come forward and enter over the next few days. These awards are a fantastic way of recognising the best businesses in the region, and winning is a great way of shouting about what makes your business so great.”

The awards, which are sponsored by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson, are open to companies based in any of the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser Series – an area that includes Ripon, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Wetherby, Boroughbridge, Masham, Tadcaster, Sherburn-in-Elmet, and everywhere in between. Entry is free of charge.

The black-tie awards ceremony, hosted by Ms MacQuarrie and Sir Gary Verity, will be held at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Thursday, April 19.

To enter the awards, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on Nominate.