Festive corporate wine tastings launched

Long-established wine merchant Harrogate Wines is helping local businesses to celebrate the festive season in style with the launch of corporate wine and cheese evenings.

Located in a dedicated “tasting room” above the Harrogate Wines shop in the Montpellier Quarter, guests will have the chance to taste five wines, matched with five seasonal cheeses, and bespoke wine and cheese tastings can also be created.

“Businesses are always looking for different types of corporate Christmas events to enjoy with their team, and with growing numbers of enthusiasts wanting to learn more as they taste our wines, we expect this to be a popular option,” said Andy Langshaw, owner of Harrogate Wines.

“We’re fortunate that with over 30 years’ experience selling wines and a range of over 500 wines to choose from in the shop, we are able to select those which we feel not only best represent each region, but also complement one another and some of our favourite seasonal cheeses.”

The 1,500 sq ft Montpellier Street venue can cater for groups of 10 to 30 people and companies can book the entire venue for private events from Monday to Thursday evenings.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, the “tasting room” can accommodate smaller groups, with customers able to enjoy cheese or charcuterie boards and a selection of wines by the glass.

“Although we’re well known as a wine retailer, many people are not aware of our upstairs tasting room, which is open every weekend for individuals as well as for pre-booked groups.

“Montpellier Quarter is a great place to come and enjoy a quiet drink, away from the crowds, while still in the centre of town. And you can be sure of being able to choose from one of the largest selections of wines in Yorkshire!”