Fast Track 200: Harrogate firm ranks in UK’s top 10 for international sales growth

Harrogate based multi-channel retailer High Street TV has once again made it into the Sunday Times HSBC International Fast Track 200 after posting strong international sales.

High Street TV ranked seventh in the standings, which ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies by fastest-growing international sales.

Overseas sales hit £16.3m in 2018, boosted by growth in Japan. The company, which employs 150 people at its Harogate HQ and at its bases in Hong Kong and Los Angeles, distributes to over 40 international territories.

Jim Coleman, co-founder and chief executive, said: “We’re delighted once again to be listed in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200.

“It’s a great achievement for the company and reflects our plans to continue to develop our own products and brands not just in the UK but across the globe.”

This is the second year running that the firm has made it into the ranking, which is compiled by Fast Track.

HSTV owns five TV shopping channels, and also sells its products online, via its UK call centre and at over 2,000 retail outlets throughout the UK including Argos, John Lewis and Shop Direct.