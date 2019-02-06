Exclusive event beckons for Business Awards finalists

The finalists for this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards will get the chance to mingle with some of the region’s best companies at an exclusive event next month.

All the shortlisted entrants will be invited to a drinks reception at The Fat Badger grill restaurant in Harrogate on Thursday, March 21, with prosecco, beers, canapés and the chance to network with fellow finalists.

Simon Cotton, general manager of The Fat Badger, said: “As one of this town’s leading hotel groups, the Fat Badger welcomes people from the business community every day.

“A lot of local businesses have corporate accounts here and use us to put up visiting guests, so it makes sense to host the finalists’ event here.”

The awards, which are sponsored once again by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson, are open to businesses of any size and in any sector, based within the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser, Ripon Gazette, Knaresborough Post, Nidderdale Herald and Wetherby News.

Now in their 14th year, they will be held on Thursday, April 4 for the first time at the Pavilions of Harrogate, and will be presented by veteran BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE.

Harrogate Advertiser Series editor Jean MacQuarrie said: “The awards ceremony is invariably well attended and always considered a success, but this year we’re expecting it to be extra special.

“To have a much-loved and highly-respected broadcasting stalwart like Harry Gration presenting the event will take it to another level, so we’re all very much looking forward to it.”

The pre-cremony finalists’ event will take place exactly two weeks after the judges convene to decide which entrants will make it onto the shortlists.

“The judges always have their work cut out, but it’s always worth the effort, as they end up identifying some of the region’s most dynamic businesses,” said Ms MacQuarrie.

“I would strongly urge you to enter if you feel your business deserves wider recognition.”

Mr Cotton, who is the only person to have been named Business Personality of the Year twice, added: “It’s great to see what other people are doing, and it allows us to find out what’s going on on our doorstep, which in a world dominated by the internet is hugely important. After all, most of our corporate business comes from people on our doorstep.”

The closing date for entries is noon on Monday, March 4. To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk.