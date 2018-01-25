Event to explore best  routes for exporters

Yorkshire businesses looking to export their goods and services overseas will be able to tap into expert advice at the next ExportExchange Live event in March.

Featuring a line-up of some of the region’s most experienced exporters, the free breakfast event, to be held at the Taylors of Harrogate office, will include evaluations of whether employing agents or distributors, or selling directly to the overseas market, is the better option for a fledgling exporter.

Among the panel of expert speakers will be Taylors of Harrogate international director Garry Nield; Victoria Hopkins, of commercial catering equipment manufacturer Hopkins Catering; and Denny Maude of Quality Bearings Online, which is a leading worldwide online distributor of bearings. All three have years of overseas trade experience and will offer advice, tips and cautionary tales based on their own export experiences.

Mr Nield said: “All of us ExportExchange panel members have built up many years’ exporting experience and if we can use that to help other local businesses to grow through successfully selling overseas, then that is tremendously satisfying.”

Businesses interested in attending the free event, from 8 to 10am on Monday, March 19 at Taylors of Harrogate, should apply to register interest at www.exportexchange.co.uk