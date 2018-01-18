Entries to Business Awards gather pace

With the festive season now well and truly behind us, numbers of entries to the Harro-gate Advertiser Business Awards are gathering pace by the week.

The awards, which celebrate the most talented people and most dynamic companies in the region’s business community, have already attracted a healthy crop of entries, with the Best Small Company and Best Family-Run Business categories proving particularly popular.

There’s still time to enter, but not much – the deadline will fall at noon on Monday, February 5.

Now in their 13th year, the awards have provided a high-profile springboard for many a small company that has since gone on to greater things.

One of the highlights of the region’s business calendar, they will be held at the Royal Hall on Thursday, April 19,

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards are sponsored by estate agent Verity Frearson and each award has its own category sponsor. These include Si Recruitment, Berwins Solicitors, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, McCormicks Solicitors, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Cicada Communications, Saffery Champness, CNG Ltd, Rudding Park and Synergy Automotive.

There are 14 categories – including new awards for Technology, Leadership and Customer Service – and companies and individuals may enter as many as they are elgible for.

Entry is free of charge.

To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on Nominate.