Econ brings in night shift to meet demand

Last winter’s extreme weather conditions – the so-called Beast from the East – have ended up boosting orders for a Ripon manufacturer’s maintenance vehicles, leading to the creation of 20 new jobs.

Econ Engineering, which produces 80 per cent of all the gritters used on the UK’s roads, is introducing a full night shift at its Ripon manufacturing base.

The £30m turnover family business is currently recruiting for the full variety of roles involved in the vehicle production process, including skilled fitters, welders and painters.

Econ sales director Andrew Lupton said: “We are boosting production of our iconic Econ snow-clearing and pothole repair vehicles to meet the huge demand from our customers throughout the UK.

“Councils are now in the process of patching up and repairing the roads after the ravages of a long cold winter – as well as planning ahead for what next winter may bring.

“We have several members of staff who have been with us for more than two decades and it’s fantastic that we are now in this position of being able to recruit more people to join the Econ team.”