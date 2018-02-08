Digital knowledge conference to boost Leeds City Region firms

Businesses across the Leeds City Region have been invited to attend the second in a series of conferences by the Digital Knowledge Exchange, part of the Digital Enterprise business support programme, which aims to boost the region’s digital competitiveness.

The conference, Go Digital – Live!, which is free to attend, will be held at the Harrogate Convention Centre on Friday, March 23 and will focus on how communications, sound and vision technologies can help businesses to grow.

Featuring keynote speakers from Google Digital Garage, and with sessions on topics such as chatbots, augmented reality, video and VoIP, the event is already attracting interest from firms of all sizes across the region.

​“Our speakers are proven experts and thought leaders in the digital field, and we want to ensure every firm with digital challenges looks to send colleagues to Harrogate on March 23,” said Digital Enterprise programme manager Muz Mumtaz.

Digital Enterprise is partly funded by the European Union, the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and by the nine local authorities that make up the city region: West Yorkshire, plus the York, Harrogate, Craven and Selby districts.

Funding of up to £1,000 is currently available through Digital Enterprise to enable 250 SMEs to upgrade to faster broadband connections.

Mr Mumtaz said: “As well as the skills to compete digitally, we need to ensure businesses have the infrastructure they need, and that starts with broadband connectivity. A growing number of broadband suppliers are now on board with the Connectivity Vouchers scheme and the £1,000 in funding can also be used towards expenses such as construction costs, if a road or pavement needs to be dug up, as well as hardware such as a new router or firewall.”

SMEs in the Leeds City Region are eligible for the vouchers, although businesses should first check their eligibility via the website, www.digitalenterprise.co.uk.

To find out more about the Harrogate event on March 23, visit www.godigitallive.co.uk.