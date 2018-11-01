Couple open new kitchen showroom

A husband and wife team in Harrogate have opened up a new kitchen showroom with a difference.

Entrepreneurial couple Mark and Janet Warr are the latest franchisees of Dream Doors, which has 84 showrooms across the country.

The company offers fully fitted kitchens and specialises in breathing new life into old units with a kitchen makeover.

Mr and Mrs Warr launched their new showroom in style by inviting Harrogate Mayor Coun Bernard Bateman to cut the ribbon at their new premises on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate, and around 40 fellow business-owners and well-wishers turned out for the opening.

“We’ve been very busy, which has been lovely,” said Mr Warr.

“We’ve met a lot of new customers and we even took an order during the opening. It’s been a great start.”

Mrs Warr added: “It’s all been go, go, go and it’s been great to see so many people here.”

The UK’s kitchen market is believed to be worth over £4bn annually.