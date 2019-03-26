Business Awards: finalists meet at exclusive event ahead of black-tie ceremony

The finalists in the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards came together to meet, socialise and network at an exclusive event on Thursday.

The event, which was held at the Fat Badger bar and grill in Harrogate, was addressed by guest speaker Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, and also enabled the shortlisted businesses to get to know the indidual award sponsors.

The awards, now in their 14th year, are sponsored by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson. Individual category sponsors include Cicada Communications, Berwins Solicitors, Leathers the Accountants, Rudding Park, Si Recruitment, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate BID and Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser series, which also includes the Ripon Gazette, Wetherby News, Knaresborough Post and Nidderdale Herald, said: “The event was a great success and was a fantastic opportunity for all the finalists to enjoy the recognition that the awards afford before the big event itself next week.”

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony next Thursday (April 4) at Pavilions of Harrogate.

The event will be preceded by a drinks reception hosted by Harrogate energy company CNG Ltd and will be presented by veteran BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE.

Tickets (£68+VAT or £615+VAT for a table of 10) are available at https://harrogateexcellenceinbusiness2019.eventbrite.co.uk.