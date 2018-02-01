Business Awards – deadline extended

Hopeful businesses across the district and beyond now have two extra weeks to get their entry in to the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards following an extension to the deadline.

Feedback from the business community suggested that this year’s shorter entry period had left companies with too little time to devote to their entry.

The deadline for entries will now fall at noon on Monday, February 19.

The awards, which are sponsored by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson, celebrate the most talented people and most dynamic companies in the region’s business community.

They are open to companies based in any of the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser Series – a 500-square-mile area that includes Ripon, Knares- borough, Nidderdale, Wetherby, Boroughbridge, Masham, Tadcaster, Sherburn-in-Elmet, and all the towns and villages in between.

Series editor Jean MacQuarrie said: “We’re very pleased to see so many new names among the entries so far, but we’d love to see more.

“Winning an award can do wonders for a business, and I’d encourage any enterprise, large or small to have a go.

The black-tie awards ceremony has become one of the highlights of the region’s business calendar, and this year’s will be held at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Thursday, April 19, hosted by Ms MacQuarrie and Sir Gary Verity.

Entry is free of charge.To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on Nominate.