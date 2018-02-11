Bramham firm backs Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos were given a timely boost before they head off to Australia for the World Club Challenge with Melbourne Storm, by agreeing a new partnership with Bramham-based specialist media company, Kong Media Ltd.

The Kong Media Ltd logo, which already features on the Rhinos warm-up tops, will now appear on the left sleeve of the players’ shirt that the Champions will wear against NRL Premiers Melbourne Storm when the two sides clash in Australian on Friday February 16.

The firm, with offices in Bowcliffe Hall, uses traditional and unconventional media platforms such as Digital Ad Vans and Digital billboards to promote clients’ businesses.

Leeds Rhinos Commercial Director Rob Oates said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Kong Media especially for such a prestigious game as the World Club Challenge.

“At the Rhinos, we are proud of all our partners who back the team and the club through their support and it is a privilege for us to not only represent the city of Leeds but all our partners in a huge global event like this.”

Ross Barrett, Managing Director at Kong Media Ltd, said: “Kong Media Ltd is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and what better way to mark the occasion than sponsoring the World Club Challenge kit.

“We recognise the powerful reach of Leeds Rhinos both in the UK and internationally, and so this is providing us with a superb opportunity.

“We have been an Associate Partner of Leeds Rhinos for nearly four years now, planning and buying media activity – from ad vans to digital-display screens – but this year we are stepping up our commitment to the Club.”

“Our relationship with Leeds Rhinos has developed over the years as a result of our shared brand values; Leeds Rhinos are brilliant ambassadors, working alongside community partners to give something back to the city.”

Kong Media Ltd wholly supports this, and I am excited about our work together in the future… and for the upcoming clash itself,” added Barrett.