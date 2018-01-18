Acquisition puts  Acceleris in Limelight

A Harrogate communications agency has moved up a league by acquiring a well-regarded PR firm, turning it into one of the UK’s top 20 agencies with a HQ outside London.

Acceleris bought Limelight, which employs 25 people at its offices in London and Dubai, from founder and chief executive Susanna Simpson.

The move is designed to leverage growth opportunities in the UK and overseas.

Acceleris, which already has an office in London, has won over 60 awards in its 11 years of business and is regarded as one of the country’s most respected reputation management agencies.

The new agency will be led by Acceleris managing director Louise Vaughan; Susanna Simpson will become a shareholder of Acceleris and join the enlarged board.

Ms Vaughan said: “There is a fantastic synergy between the two agencies in terms of reputation, ambition, quality of work, client service standards and culture that makes this such a compelling deal.

“We are confident that bringing these award-winning agencies together will accelerate growth and create positive benefits for our clients and staff alike.”