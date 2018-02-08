Accountancy firm recruiting in 2018

Accountancy firm Saffery Champness is continuing to invest in the expansion of its Yorkshire presence with the creation of 10 new roles in its Harrogate office and with plans for more to follow over the coming year in 2018.

The move follows continued organic growth in 2017 and the arrival of Dermot Callinan, former head of UK Private Client for KPMG, who became Saffery Champness’s sixth Yorkshire partner.

The firm is looking to recruit at all levels, with opportunities for school-leavers and graduates as well as qualified and managerial posts in both the tax and audit teams.

Jonathan Davis, partner and member of the firm’s entrepreneur group, said Saffery Champness was committed to nurturing new talent.

“Every year we create new positions for talented people to join our business and the success of our Yorkshire office over recent years has paved the way for this current period of rapid expansion,” he said.

“We are looking for ambitious people, who want to undertake their accountancy training with us through to qualified and manager grade staff across audit and tax.”