8 ideal jobs currently on offer in Leeds if you want to work in arts and entertainment

Always had a creative flair? There exciting jobs currently on offer in Leeds could be just the ticket to make your big break into the arts and entertainment industry.

Storyliner, Emmerdale ITV

Are you creatively minded with a passion for soap?

This exciting opportunity is your chance to bring your story ideas to life and craft thrilling plotlines that will keep avid Emmerdale viewers enthralled.

Experience with drama script writing and editing is required, as is an understanding of what makes a compelling story.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Actor/Actress, Talking Lens Productions Ltd

Do you have a talent for acting?

Talking Lens Productions are on the hunt for local actors and actresses, aged between 20 and 40, to star in short horror feature film 'The Visit'.

Applicants must be within a commuting distance to Leeds and be keen to progress their careers in front of the camera.

Apply here: starnow.co.nz



Singing Teacher, Razzamataz Theatre School Leeds

If you love to sing and enjoy working with young people, this teaching role at Razzamatas Theatre School Leeds could be the perfect role for you.

Tasked with delivering exciting and challenging signing lessions to students aged between six and 18 years old, the role promises to be both fun and varied.

Applications close on Saturday 24 March, so be quick.

Apply here: artsjobs.org.uk



Costume Supervisor, Opera North

If you're highly organised, a good communicator and have a working knowlegde of the design and manufacture of costumes, this Costume Supervisor role with Opera North may be the ideal fit.

The ideal candidate must be highly motivated and have proven experience of working in either opera, repertory theatre, film or television.

Apply here: operanorth.co.uk



Trainee Director, West Yorkshire Playhouse

Ideal for budding directors looking to enhance their skill-set, this exciting opportunity at West Yorkshire Playhouse is a chance to assist on productions, receive mentoring and experience the running of a leading producing theatre.

Apply here: www.wyp.org.uk



Associate Producer, PERFORM Group

Love working in a creative environment?

This role is ideal for someone with a passion for creating original video content which will be used in trailers, promos and marketing campaigns, on the DAZN sports platform.

An interest in sport is desirable, along with experience in television or agency production.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Acting Extras, Norf Casting Ltd

If you have a flair for the dramatic and love being in front of the camera, Norf Casting Ltd are looking for supporting artists and extras with drama experience for both TV and film productions.

Applicants must be aged 16 or over and be able to work flexible hours.

Apply here: starnow.co.nz



Teacher of Performing Arts, Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College

Pass your skills and knowledge on to the next generation with this performing arts teaching role, where you'll have the chance to work with young people in what promises to be a varied and highly rewarding position.

Apply here: tes.com