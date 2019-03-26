British food festival to return to Harewood

Foodies are set to serve up a treat when it returns for the fifth time to Harewood House in May.

The Great British Food Festival is again to be held for three days, over the late bank holiday weekend, May 25-27, opening 10am to 5pm each day.

And the line-up includes over 80 Best of British producers and street food vendors, celebrity chef demos, talks, kids cookery lessons, live music, a ‘Cake Off’ competition and ‘Men v Food’ challenges.

Howard Middleton will be one of the chefs who will also be judging the popular ‘Cake Off’, where amateur bakers compete head-to-head in two baking categories.

Howard said: “I love doing the demos and the cake off is great fun, it’s brilliant to see what the public can do!”

Dan Maycock, Festival Director, said: “We’re thrilled to be back at Harewood, it’s a stunning venue and a great location for the food festival.

“This year we have some great new chef demos, a new interactive BBQ stage, a gift and craft marquee and new bands for the public to enjoy.”

The main chef demo area hosts local and tv chefs, all demos are free to enter so everyone can pick up top foodie tips.

There are also regular artisan foodie talks, foraging walks and kids cookery lessons to get involved with.

The Great British Food Festival has attracted lots of producers showcasing the best in local, seasonal and speciality food and drink.

It’s a great opportunity to get a real taste of the best of British - sample, enjoy and buy.

Dan added: “The street food is better than ever, with great veggie options and stalls for all tastes, Mexican, Asian, Indian as well as pulled pork, prime steak, and the best local burgers and sausages, for those with more traditional tastes!

“After you’ve done your foodie shopping, sit out enjoying tasty hot food, a refreshing drink (or two), with great live music in the stunning surroundings of Harewood House.”