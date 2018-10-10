Brass Factor backs hospice

Martin House Children’s Hospice has been chosen for the second time as Charity Partner for Brass Factor 2018 when it is held in Wetherby on Saturday November 10.

Brass Factor was launched in 2010 by Alex Bray as a fusion of the popular TV talent show format and the tradition of brass bands, in a bid to keep the music form alive.

Alex said: “We are proud to be supporting Martin House again during Brass Factor at the Engine Shed Wetherby when we shall be donating all funds from our raffle on the evening.

“Our Youth Band members are amongst their peers and we’ve chosen Martin House because of the fantastic work they do with children and how they change the family’s lives who they support.”

Martin House support children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Tickets for Brass Factor are available at: https://www.brassfactor.com/tickets.html