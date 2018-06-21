Bramham Gala bids farewell to chairman

Bramham’s annual gala raised over £1,000 towards staging next year’s event.

Organisers said last weekend’s event was a success with the rain holding off until after it had finished.

NAWN 1806164AM3 Bramham Gala. The new chairman of Braham Gala says thank you to Keith Innocent. (1806164AM3)

Gala Chairman Keith Innocent, who is leaving the area, was presented with a farewell gift from the new chairman Philippa Dalton.

Crowds turned up and enjoyed displays from the majorettes and the Tail Waggers Dog Display and Agility Team.

They also ran a dog show which attracted lots of entries for a variety of classes including the dog with the cutest ears or eyes and most looked like their owner.

Musical entertainment was provided by a steel band and K*rescue showed off their exotic rescued pets.

Keith said: “The NSPCC put on a fantastic barbecue which sold out in no time and the beer tent did a roaring trade all day.

“Bramham School did facepainting and the church and the Yorkshire Country Women’s Association laid on teas, coffees and cakes.”

Other stall holders included Bramham in Bloom, Utility Warehouse, the Scouts, Bramham Baker Boy, Bumble bee trust and a bottle tombola raising money for the Gala funds.