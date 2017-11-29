Boston Spa care scheme plans meeting

A consultation meeting will take place in Boston Spa next Tuesday about a proposed care home.

Housing & Care 21 is working in with Leeds City Council to develop a care facility for residents aged 55-plus and is inviting residents to the meeting at the Village Hall at 3.30-7pm.

A spokesman for the firm said: “This consultation meeting will offer an opportunity to see and comment on proposed plans for the development and to ask any questions that residents and community members may have about the proposed development of an Extra Care housing scheme.”

Housing & Care 21 is a not-for-profit national provider of retirement housing and care services for older people of modest means.

It provides around 43,000 hours of care each week, manages almost 19,000 properties and gives care services to more than 5,000 people each week.

Housing & Care 21 offers a wide choice of contemporary apartments to rent or buy across the country.

Its Extra Care developments provide purpose built apartments in a community setting, with access to on-site care and support services that can be tailored to a person’s needs.

Representatives from Housing & Care 21 and Langtry Langton Architects will be available to answer questions on the proposals at the Boston Spa consultation.