Book your table for the Martin House Glitter Ball

Join in the glitz and glamour of the biggest fundraising event of the year as Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People holds its annual Glitter Ball.

The event, at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate, is the social highlight of Martin House’s fundraising calendar, as hundreds of guests enjoy dinner, music, auctions and raffles.

Among the VIP guests will be Emmerdale stars and Martin House ambassadors Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry.

Last year’s event raised more than £85,000 for the hospice, and organisers are hoping to top that total this time.

Jason Costello, events and corporate fundraising manager at Martin House, said: “The Glitter Ball is a grand occasion, a chance to dress up and enjoy yourselves, but at the same time help to raise vital funds to support families near you.”

A champagne reception starts the evening, followed by dinner, live music from The Nightjars, along with balloon raffle and luxury auction.

Martin House provides care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire. This includes respite stays at its hospice, care at home and support for the whole family.

Tickets cost £95 each, and guests can also book tables for 10 or 12. To find out more and book tickets email events@martinhouse.org.uk or at www.martinhouse.org.uk/Our-Events