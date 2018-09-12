Boogie Babes group makes the moves in Wetherby care home

Busy mum Nikki Baum is to take her preschool music and movement classes into care homes.

Nikki, from Harrogate, has launched her Boogie Babes session at Wetherby Manor supported care home and will hold her next session on September 19 at 2pm.

“After watching a documentary recently about a preschool holding their sessions in a dementia unit and observing the massive impact this had on both parties, I decided this was something I’d like to try with my group,” said Nikki who runs classes in Harrogate, Wetherby and Boroughbridge.

“There had been lots of research done about this kind of interaction and all of it positive.”

Nikki, who worked as a nurse at LGI, added: “My approaches to care homes have been warmly received and my discussions with parents who are currently attending my classes are also proving positive but I believe the success of these classes will depend upon engaging with more parents of preschool children in the local community.

“If successful I believe the classes will provide a invaluable bridge between the different generations in the Wetherby area.”

Having originally trained as a nurse, she has worked with children and teenagers in a variety of roles; in schools and and also as a childminder.

Nikki has three children of her own and was looking for a business to fit around her hectic lifestyle – often spent running them between dance, football and gymnastics.

Her unique Boogie Babes Generations sessions take place in a care home, bringing together elderly residents and Under 5s in a mutually beneficial environment.

Nikki also offers birthday party entertainment.

To find out about Nikki’s classes, email nikki@boogiebabes.biz or phone 07806 679 001.

