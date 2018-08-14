Bench mark to Kath’s swim passion

Tadcaster Swimming Pool Trust recently unveiled a bench as a tribute to Kath Bailey who passed away last year.

Kath was a regular at the pool and was passionate about her swimming and diving – always striving to perfect her technique.

“But it wasn’t always this way,” explained Swimming Development Manager Fiona Garnett.

“All through Kath’s life she tried and failed to learn to swim. It wasn’t until she retired that she finally conquered this challenge and then there was no stopping her.”

Fiona added that Kath went on to master breaststroke, backstroke and front crawl and even diving.

She added: “With the help and support of the team of swim teachers, Kath went from swimming one length at the age of 61 to celebrating her 64th birthday by swimming 64 lengths. This was one of her proudest achievements.”

Kath loved going swimming to Tadcaster Swimming Pool and made many friends and encouraged others to learn to swim.

She left a financial gift for the pool after she died and Fiona and the team of teachers came up with the idea of a bench so that customers could change their shoes in comfort before entering the changing rooms.

The inscription says: “Its never too late to learn to swim”.