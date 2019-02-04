Beavers boost homeless charity

A Leeds homeless charity has been given a £660 boost by 1st Clifford Beavers.

The youngsters raised the money to help St George’s Crypt, through donations from residents of Bramham and Clifford, given to the group’s Santa Sleigh at Christmas.

Beavers spokesman Verity Griffiths said: “I was amazed by the group’s commitment to helping the Crypt.

“I asked if they could help to purchase one Z bed and they raised enough for three!!

“This is a fantastic boost, especially at this time of year when we are offering shelter to more and more people in their hour need. Fantastic!”

Santa’s visits to Clifford and Bramham raised £1,073 with the remaining £413 being used to help the Scout Group to continue to organise exciting weekly sessions and activities for local boys and girls - fun, adventure, new skills and challenges.

