Bardsey Show entries blossom

Entry numbers for the 73rd Bardsey Annual Show blossomed as they beat last year’s.

Show judges praised growers for the high standards of entries, despite the challenging growing conditions.

NAWN 1809014AM4 Bardsey Show.Clare Dean with her award winning orchids. (1809014AM4)

“Despite a challenging year for gardeners, the exhibits were of a high standard including many different varieties and colours in the flower section,” said a judge.

The number of entries in classes rose from 2017, which included flowers, floral arrangements, vegetables, fruit, handicrafts, preserves and cookery.

“The weather was fabulous and local people turned out in force to support this popular event in the village’s calendar,” said show spokesman Katherine Harrison.

“Another judge commented that this was a lovely village show with a welcoming, friendly atmosphere and an excellent standard of entries.”

NAWN 1809014AM1 Bardsey Show. President of the show Roger Taylor. (1809014AM1)

The Horticultural Society holds regular meetings and talks with the new season starting on October 5 with a talk on Gardens, past, present and future. Club information from Katherine Harrison on 01937 573562.

NAWN 1809014AM2 Bardsey Show. Painting winner Jackey Brown. (1809014AM2)