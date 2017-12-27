Asda spreads festive cheer to Harrogate community

Christmas has come early for the community in Harrogate, after a generous donation from the local Asda store was given to a vital local lunch club.

Bilton Area Methodist Church Lunch Club was awarded £2,000 by Asda Harrogate on behalf of the Asda Foundation to help organisers continue to provide the much needed lunch club which supports the elderly and also brings families together.

Asda’s Christmas community campaign is celebrating the hard work – that often goes unrecognised – of the volunteers, carers and fellow Asda colleagues who dedicate their own time and efforts to helping other people.

Supported by grants from the Asda Foundation, its aim is to help spread festive cheer in local communities throughout December, helping to fund Christmas parties for those who may need a little extra support this Christmas time.

The store also held a Christmas fair made up of 10 local enterprise school groups from across Yorkshire.

The stalls were selling a variety of handmade products including candles, bath bombs and birdhouses.

High profile judges including Harrogate Deputy Mayor Cllr Christine Willoughby, MP Andrew Jones and Stray FM presenter Will Smith came along to the store to see the fantastic products on offer.

Awards for the best product, best trade stand and best sales team were awarded.

Angela Smith, Community Champion for Asda Harrogate, said: “Bilton Lunch Club is an absolutely brilliant cause that brings the whole community together. I volunteer every month and I see the difference it makes.

“It’s a privilege to be able to bring some Christmas joy to the people in our community who deserve it most at this special time of the year.”

Averil Makinson, Leader from Bilton Lunch Club, said: ““We are extremely grateful for this amazing donation from Asda Harrogate. We were completely shocked and delighted to receive the cheque from Angela. We can’t thank her enough and the time she spends volunteering with us is always gratefully appreciate.”