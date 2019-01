A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Garforth today.

The collision happened on Main Street just before 2.30pm.

The air ambulance has landed nearby but the extent of the woman's injuries are not yet known.

She was struck by a car which did not stop at the scene.

Buses including the 19, 19A, 163 and 166 are currently running to diversion and are not serving Main Street.

More to follow.