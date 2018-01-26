Abnormal load heads to Tadcaster

An abnormal load will be heading through the Tadcaster area this lunchtime.

The load of two giant brewery vessels are slowly making their way on the final leg of their journey to Molson Coor brewery in Tadcaster.

The 600 barrel bright beer tanks will be used to store finished beer before it is put into barreld draft kegs and were made in Swadlincote in the Midlands.

They set off this morning from Bentley, near Doncaster, via the A19 and will head onto the B1222 Biggin cross roads through to Sherburn in Elmet.

They will then travel North on the A162 to Tadcaster, then take the A659 West, onto Station Road and arrive at Tower Brewery at 1pm.

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group have urged drivers to be patient but, if possible, avoid the area.