Aberford Show blooms in heat

Entries to this year’s Aberford Show were down but the numbers of visitors were up according to organisers.

The hot summer weather had affected growers exhibits and the event was up against competition from other bank holiday attractions.

“Although the number of entries was down on last year, mainly due to the long dry summer we have had, visitor numbers were up and we had one of the most successful shows in recent years,” said Aberford Horticultural Society Chairman Deborah Franklin.

“We are always in competition with a number of events, not least the Leeds festival and this year a food and craft show at Sherburn plus family holidays so it is always great (and a relief) when the villagers and people from further afield turn up to support us.”

Lord Mayor Coun Graham Latty and Lady Mayoress Coun Pat Latty of Leeds officially opened the event.

The children’s classes included an impressive display by Aberford Junior pupils and Sunbeams.

The flowers and veg were judged by Mr Young and the baking section was judged by Mr Clough. Children’s classes were judged by Mrs Cynthia Hinde and Suzanne Stubbings, who also judged the art and crafts sections.

And a very impressive selection of photographs on the theme of Close-ups was judged by photographer Mark Hughes.

Most Promising Junior award winner was Emelia Waterhouse.