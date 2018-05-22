A64 restrictions change to aid traffic

Safety restrictions put in place on the A64 near Tadcaster are to be reduced.

Highways England bosses say they have listened to feedback from drivers using the A64 between York and Tadcaster and halved the amount of restrictions in place during barrier replacement works.

Eleven miles of new barriers are due to be installed, and work will now be carried out in two sections to reduce disruption,

The Bramham to Tadcaster stretch was completed last week and work has now begun between Tadcaster and Askham Bryan.

Highways England project manager Chris Dunn said: “We have listened to the feedback from drivers and have re-designed the remainder of the safety improvements to be carried out in two sections.

“This will reduce the length of roadworks by half, meaning the temporary 40mph speed limit will only be in place for a three-mile stretch.

“On Monday evening we started to install the average speed cameras between Tadcaster and Askham Bryan.

“The first stretch between Tadcaster and Bilbrough Top were switched on when work started on the next phase on Monday 21 May.

“The improvements will be carried out using lane closures overnight, between 8pm and 6am, when traffic levels are lower.

“The temporary speed limit needs to be in place 24 hours a day for the safety of drivers due to sections of the barrier being removed.”

The work is part of barrier upgrades in Yorkshire.