A64 closed in both directions after serious accident

THE A64 in North Yorkshire has been closed in both directions tonight following a serious collision near West Knapton.

Highways England said the A64 is closed between its junction with the B1248 near Norton-on-Derwent and the B1249 near Sherburn.

The Highways England website stated just after 7.30pm tonight (Mon Nov 27): " It is anticipated the road will be closed for a number of hours whilst North Yorkshire Police conduct collision investigation work."

Diversions are in place.