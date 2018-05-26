A purr-fect way to make pupils’ day

Pupils at St John’s Catholic School for the Deaf in Boston Spa were delighted to welcome a very special, and very furry, VIP guest recently.

Lucas the Kop Cat, the popular mascot of Leeds United Football Club, turned up to meet delighted youngsters, as the football club has just begun holding coaching sessions at St John’s. The sessions are held with senior pupils once a week as part of the work of the Leeds United Foundation. The sessions will be held over six weeks.

The visit was arranged by the school’s Head of PE Kate Pirie and Anthony Hall, Disability Sports Officer for the Leeds United Foundation.

Kate said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome Lucas to the school and the pupils were are very excited to meet him.

“He spent a lot of time high-fiving the students and playing football with them – lots of fun was had by everyone.”