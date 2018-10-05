A huge indoor fair is coming to Harrogate for the first time - here's how to get tickets

A huge indoor funfair is making its way to Harrogate for the first time for the October half term.

The huge Hall 1 at the Yorkshire Event Centre will be taken over by the fair, complete with rides to suit all ages from dodgems and waltzers to the cup and saucers for youngsters.

The funfair will run from Saturday October 27 to Sunday November 4, with free parking.

John Lowery from Events and Attractions Limited which owns the funfair itself said: “As a Yorkshire based company we are looking forward to providing Harrogate’s first ever indoor funfair.

"We hope families come and enjoy as many rides as they want within the three hour session indoors away from the muddy fields and cold weather.

"With plenty of rides for the younger generation from Chair O Planes to a Toy Set we will even have a large children’s roller coaster!”

Food and drink is available from the Yorkshire Event Centre’s onsite café and there will also be traditional funfair games.

Paul Ashton from the Yorkshire Event Centre said: “We’re really excited about hosting the first indoor funfair for Harrogate in Hall 1 here at YEC. There will be rides to suit all ages and whatever the weather everyone will be able to enjoy great value fun packed rides, and experience all the fun of the fair over the school holidays!”

Pay £10 admission on the gate for either the morning session (11am – 2pm) or the afternoon session (3pm – 6pm) and once inside all rides are free.

Under 2’s go free, spectators are £2.

The Yorkshire Event Centre is part of a family of businesses on the Great Yorkshire Showground including Fodder, Pavilions of Harrogate and the Harrogate Caravan Park as well as events Great Yorkshire Show, Countryside Live and Springtime Live.

All profits raised by all of these businesses and events go to help fund the work of the registered charity, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).