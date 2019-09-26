A day to remember for town

Along with many thousands of people I will remember September 21 2019 for a very long time.

This was the day our beautiful town of Wetherby put on a wonderful display to welcome the world and the truly international field of cyclists taking part in the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International races.

On my walk about the town it was a pleasure to meet so many friendly and interesting people from not only the UK but from further afield, who, without exception commented on our amazing community spirit.

Throughout August the Mayoress, Sandra, and a team of volunteers met each Friday in the Town Hall to stitch together the bunting which numerous volunteers had knitted during the previous months. I joined in these sessions, but only making coffees and teas as required.

I think you will agree that all the volunteers who knitted and sewed did a fantastic job and made Wetherby look truly welcoming.

It would be impossible for me to individually thank everyone who helped to organise this event and remain within my allocated word count, but I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that things like this don’t just happen. It’s down to a huge team effort and I would like to thank every member of that team no matter how big or small a part they played.

While the para-cycling was without doubt one of the most important engagements of my term of offices, the Mayoress and I have also been enjoying the late summer weather at a number of other events.

Sandra and I had the honour and privilege to attend the Yorkshire Society’s annual celebrations on August 1. Mayors from all over Yorkshire attended the event at Whitby on a day of brilliant sunshine.

We assembled at 8.30am for breakfast where we mingled and chatted with the other Mayors. As usual I took the opportunity to promote our beautiful town of Wetherby and I got the distinct impression that many of them intended to visit Wetherby in the not too distant future.

Next we paraded through Whitby in brilliant sunshine in front welcoming crowds to the local Church for a very enjoyable Service.

Another important event I attended, together with a coach full of fellow objectors, was the hearing of the Stockeld Park application for at Harrogate.

I am pleased to say that the application was rejected. The land agents have formally lodged an appeal and the application is likely to be subject to Public Inquiry at some stage in the coming months.

Better Wetherby Partnership will continue to monitor the situation both in relation to this application and others that may affect Wetherby such as the one at Racecourse Approach.

Finally, I would like to leave you with this thought - ‘it’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice’.