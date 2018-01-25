1a St Winifreds Road, Harrogate - £895,000

This well presented, detached property is in a much sought after location.

It features an entrance hall, sitting room, family room, study, cloakroom, breakfast kitchen with dining area, utility room, living room with orangery, master bedroom with balcony, en-suite dressing room and en-suite bathroom, bedroom two with en-suite bathroom and walk in wardrobe, two further bedrooms and house bathroom. A drive leads to an integral garage. The grounds are set mainly to lawn. Contact Nicholls Tyreman on 01423 503076.