10k run places snapped up

Wetherby 10k has sold out of competitive places well in advance of race day on Sunday September 2.

Organiser say 1,100 runners are planned to leave the start line at Wetherby racecourse, cheered on by a large number of spectators.

Director Rob Gray said: “There are popular locations on the course where local residents and families of those taking part stand and cheer the runners on.

“One spot, ‘Scotch Corner’ is usually busy. It is the half way point at 5km near the cricket pitch on Mark Lane at Kirk Deighton where Highland Piper Alec Thompson regularly offers to play to the masses as they jog by.

“Alec has entertained the crowd in his full Highland costume on all of the 13 runnings of the event.”

But Rob warned: “It’s great to have the crowds too but I urge you to cycle or walk there if intending to spectate.

“If driving there then please park cars away from the route and line the kerb side but please don’t put yourselves in danger by standing in the road.”

Rob added: “By far the best place to watch the race is at the finish on Wetherby racecourse where there are refreshments and good parking facilities.

“There is a bouncy castle and ice cream van as well as the Wetherby Mini marathon.

Entry to The Wetherby Mini Marathon is on the day at a cost of £3.50 and all ages can take part.

The route is all on private tracks and trails and is 1.6 miles. Children under 7 must be accompanied by a fee-paying adult/guardian and prams/pushchairs can accompany younger runners. Entry available at the racecourse from 10.30am. This fun run starts at 12.30pm, ahead of the main event at 2pm.

Wetherby 10k race is supporting two charities this year - Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) and The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

The club’s members volunteer to marshal and organise the event and are ably assisted by The Wetherby Lions.

Rob added: “It’s important that we maintain the good will of the local residents and keep disturbance and traffic congestion to a minimum.

“For that reason we ask that runners don’t have cars following them en-route, something which surprisingly was reported last year.”