Estate agents Beadnall Copley describe this as a most handsome Edwardian semi-detached family home within this sought-after village.

The property retains many period features and includes a porch, reception hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances and cloaks/wc. There are four bedrooms, house bathroom and large shower room. The property stands in generous grounds with parking and double garage. Contact Beadnall Copley 01937 580850