Victoria Court, Wetherby - £240,000

If anyone fancies living in town and being close to all amenities then this property could provide the answers.

This two-floor, tw0-bedroom apartment in superb order throughout, according to agents Thomlinsons.

It includes a very large living room/kitchen with an additional dining area off, a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and there is a separate shower room. There is also a parking space and lift. This apartment is available now and early viewings are advised. Contact Thomlinsons 01937 582748.